Blend Extra: Open Enrollment Period With Silver Supplements

Starting January 1- March 31st we are in the OEP (Open Enrollment Period). During this time you may change your Medicare Advantage plan- just once, or return to regular Medicare supplement and drug plan. As independent agents, Deb & Jerry Dornbusch represent most of the supplement plan and drug -plan carriers and all Medicare advantage plan carriers, including several 5 star programs in Wisconsin!

This means that you have access to dozens of plans, which allows us to help custom fit your choices at NO Charge at all! Call today for a no cost consultations.

Their next educational Webinar is Friday, January 21, 2022@ 10am and 6pm. Please check their web page for additional dates and times. Also, register online at www.silversup.com or call 262-728-9311/262-325-6943.