Blend Extra: Now Is The Time To Get Sauna!

Bachmanns Pools and Spa
Today we welcome Fred and Kiya Bachmann, owners of Bachmann Pools and Spa to talk to us about saunas! With Fall and flu season here, now is the perfect time to look for a sauna. The Bachmanns discuss the Finelo Brand sauna's, as well as the types: Infared, Traditional, and Hybrid. There are many health benefits to a sauna experience, such as "false fever", where your internal body temperature rises to feverish levels, allowing the body to produce more white blood cells, minus having a real fever. Perfect for immune system boosting during flu season! Visit Bachmanns today and check out all the saunas they have to offer! 19355 West Bluemound Rd. Brookfield, WI 53045 262-333-7727
Posted at 1:01 PM, Oct 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-20 14:01:10-04

Visit Bachmannstoday and check out all the saunas they have to offer!
19355 West Bluemound Rd.
Brookfield, WI 53045
262-333-7727

