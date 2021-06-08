Watch
Blend Extra: New Travel Trends for 2021

With Airbnb
Posted at 12:55 PM, Jun 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-08 13:55:56-04

As the world gradually reopens, travel is looking and feeling much different. A recent report by Airbnb indicates that travel rebound is not a temporary reaction to these many months of restrictions and isolation. With the coming travel surge and new trends, Airbnb is working to improve the travel experience. Joining us today is The Communications Lead for North America at Airbnb, Liz DeBold Fusco. Liz will discuss the major shifts in travel and share how Airbnb can play an important role in meeting travelers’ new needs.

For more information, visit airbnb.com/host.

