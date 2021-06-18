Watch
Blend Extra: New Technology in the Fight Against Breast Cancer

With Regional Medical Imaging
Posted at 12:55 PM, Jun 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-18 13:55:31-04

With the COVID-19 pandemic, routine mammograms were put to a halt. Now that Americans are getting vaccinated and COVID-19 infection rates are decreasing around the country, many women are playing catch-up on vital health screenings. The surge of patients has led to a drastic increase in workload for doctors, but a new innovative tool is available to help clinicians cope with this sudden demand! Joining us today to discuss the benefits of this new technology is Dr. Randy Hicks, Co-Owner and CEO of Regional Medical Imaging.

