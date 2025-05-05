Blend Extra: New Enhancements in Milwaukee Community Wellness

Olga NWS is a new nonprofit formed by Redeemer Lutheran Church to coordinate and administer vital services for the Near West Side neighborhood. The organization provides food, companionship, mental health, and substance disorder support for those in need of it. Renovations at The Redeemer Lutheran Church h has provided beautiful new spaces for community meals/events and a mission partner space with offices and spaces for individual counseling. There will be an upcoming celebration of the new space for the organization that people from the community can join and help on the mission.

Event: Grand Opening Celebration and “House Blessing”

Date: Saturday, May 10 from 2pm to 4pm

Location: 1905 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee Olga Neighborhood Wellness Services

For more information visit https://www.olganws.com/