Blend Extra: Neuropathy Questions? Dr. Evan Norum Has Answers

Living with persistent tingling, numbness or pain can bring plenty of questions. Dr. Evan Norum of Advantage Neuropathy joins The Morning Blend to answer some of the questions he hears most often from people experiencing neuropathy.

Dr. Norum discusses how neuropathy is evaluated, treatment options available to patients and whether people who have experienced symptoms for years may still benefit from care. Advantage Neuropathy offers a specialized program that includes an exam, personalized treatment plan and FDA-cleared therapeutic modalities.

Morning Blend viewers can call 262-800-5383 or text TINGLE to 21000 to ask about the $37 Neuropathy Special for the first 25 callers.

Learn more at AdvantageNeuropathy.com