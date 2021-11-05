Watch
Blend Extra: Navigating the Enrollment Period

Posted at 12:55 PM, Nov 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-05 13:55:45-04

JJ Kravit, Vice President at FHK Insurance is here to assist you in navigating your choices for Medicare enrollment. JJ will touch on some of the many options available for those 65 and over. He will also talk about The Affordable Care Act and plans for people not yet old enough to qualify for medicare. Medicare can be complicated. FHK is a local agency that has been in business for over 50 years. To discuss your needs you can call them at (414) 228-7555.

