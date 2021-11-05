JJ Kravit, Vice President at FHK Insurance is here to assist you in navigating your choices for Medicare enrollment. JJ will touch on some of the many options available for those 65 and over. He will also talk about The Affordable Care Act and plans for people not yet old enough to qualify for medicare. Medicare can be complicated. FHK is a local agency that has been in business for over 50 years. To discuss your needs you can call them at (414) 228-7555.
Blend Extra: Navigating the Enrollment Period
FHK helps you find the best solution for your ACA and Medicare needs!
Posted at 12:55 PM, Nov 05, 2021
