Blend Extra: Natural Pork and Irish Beer?

Everybody loves sliders, right? So, why not double your pleasure with a mini burger made with Jones All Natural Pork Sausage and Guinness Irish Beer. Chef Kate Lulloff from Jones Dairy Farm will demonstrate how to make these crowd pleasers that add just a hint of Guinness to both the burger meat and barbecue sauce.

Blending a little Guinness into the sausage mixture creates a malty sweet layer of flavor to the pork. The beer in the BBQ sauce provides a richness and a slight bitterness which pairs perfectly with the sweetness of the molasses. Spring is just around the corner and this recipe will always be a favorite at any patio potluck. Check out the recipe here and more at JonesDairyFarm.com!