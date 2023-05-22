Blend Extra: Mom Stress And How To Ease It

Hannah Keeley, America's #1 Mom Coach, joins us today to tell us three secret causes of mom stress AND how to overcome them. Hannah is raising awareness of mom stress during April which is National Stress Awareness Month. From decision fatigue to what Keeley has dubbed as Mom Brain, there is a lot of pressure put on moms, causing a lot of stress! A mom's day often does not run as smoothly as she would hope, but Hannah suggests breaking your day up into "chunks" instead of hours. This way the day wo't feel like a ticking time bomb. For more information on Mom Stress and how to overcome it, visit online at Hannah Keeley Mom Coach.