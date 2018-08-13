Blend Extra: Modeling Good Driving Habits

All parents want their children to be safe drivers when they get their licenses. But their driving education doesn't start with driver's ed; it starts with you! Parents need to model safe and courteous driving habits in front of their children, so they know what's acceptable from an early age. Joining us with tips to teach those habits is Anne Scallon from Before the Wheel.

Before the Wheel is an online resource to keep teens, and adults, safe on the roads no matter what the season. For more information, visit BeforeTheWheel.com.