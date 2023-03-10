Blend Extra: Meerkats and Ordering Pizza?

How Do Meerkats Order Pizza: An illustrated nonfiction book for middle grade readers, and humans of all ages. It features animals around the world and the bizarre things human scientists do to understand them.

Brooke Barker is here to talk about her book. It comes after she published Molly's favorite book "Sad Animal Facts ." Brook says "I’m obsessed with animal facts (especially the sad ones) and I love learning that crows never forget a face and that jaguars love the smell of Calvin Klein obsession for men. I wanted to know the story behind how scientists discovered facts like these, and I found out the stories about the scientists are even cooler than the animal facts themselves."

Follow her on Instagram @SadAnimalFacts