Blend Extra: Medicare Season and What You Need to Know Today

The Annual Enrollment Period (AEP) is underway, making it the perfect time for Medicare beneficiaries to review their coverage options. Silver Supplement Solutions is helping consumers navigate important updates, including ANOC (Annual Notice of Change) letters, Special Enrollment opportunities, and Medicare Supplement plans.

The team is also emphasizing T-65 education for those turning 65 and preparing to enroll in Medicare for the first time. In addition to their educational resources, Silver Supplement Solutions will host upcoming Lifestyle & Wellness Expos in Sturtevant and Burlington, along with virtual Road to Medicare events designed to answer questions and help individuals make confident healthcare decisions SilverSup.com