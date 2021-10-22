Blend Extra: Medicare Options for 2022!

For many Seniors, finding a great Medicare plan can be a difficult task. FHK Insurance has some tips and tricks that will help you find the right plan during this annual enrollment period. Kris Fiul, Senior Advisor at FHK Insurance is here to answer viewer questions and compare available plans. FHK will find better coverage and more benefits to help reduce your healthcare costs and put extra dollars back in your pocket!

If you’re interested in meeting with FHK Insurance Agency, call 414-228-7555 or visit FHKInsurance.com.