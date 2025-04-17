Blend Extra: Medicare Made Simple – Matt Irwin’s Free Education Series!!

Matt Irwin is here to explain how his free Road to Medicare Events can get you educated, ahead, and make the very most of your Medicare benifits!

The Road to Medicare holds educational meetings at the following locations and times:

Burlington Public Library

166 E Jefferson St, Burlington, WI 53105

April 23rd, 10 to 11

May 21st, 10 to 11.

Waterford Public Library

101 N River Street, Waterford, WI 53185-4149

April 25th, 10 to 11

May 30th, 10 to 11



Graham Public Library Union Grove

1215 Main St, Union Grove, WI 53182

April 24th, 10 to 11

May 28th, 10 to 11

Kenosha Public Library Southwest

7979 38th Ave, Kenosha, WI 53142

May 9th 10 to 11

Mukwonago Community Library

511 Division St, Mukwonago, WI 53149

May 8th 10 to 11

Sovereign Select LLC is an independent insurance agency offering a wide array of insurance products from many different companies. With over 30 insurance companies’ products to choose from we offer health, life, long term care, dental, and specialize specifically in Medicare Supplements, Medicare Advantage plans, and Part D Prescription drug plans. We can custom fit individuals with an insurance program that best meets their specific needs. Call 262-641-4111 or email info@sovselect.com for more information.