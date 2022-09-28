Blend Extra: Medicare Facts! True/False Quiz

Deb and Jerry Dornbusch are independent insurance agents who own Silver Supplement Solutions LLC, an authorized agent of Sovereign Select LLC. Deb, Jerry and Tiffany answer our questions with a True and False Medicare quiz!

They specialize in senior products and Medicare solutions. With several insurance companies products to choose from, they offer health, life, dental, and specialize specifically in Medicare Supplements, Medicare Advantage plans, and Part D Prescription drug plans. They are able to custom fit individuals with an insurance program that best meets their specific needs.

If you’re approaching Medicare and/or turning 65, newly disabled, or losing group/retiree health coverage, they are hosting a free webinar called "The Road to Medicare" which will provide valuable information for those seeking Medicare coverage and outline how Medicare Supplement, Medicare Advantage, and Part D drug plans work. With this understanding, you will leave the event with confidence and knowledge to start your future on Medicare!

There are two online events, Friday, September 30th at 10 AM and 6 PM. You can register here to reserve your spot, call 262-728-9311 or 262-325-6943 or visit silversup.com for more information!

