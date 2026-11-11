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Blend Extra: Medicare Enrollment and Finding the Coverage That Fits Your Needs

Silver Supplement Solutions
Blend Extra: Making Sense of Medicare Enrollment
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Medicare’s Annual Enrollment Period is here, making now an important time to review your coverage and understand any changes ahead.

Deb and Jerry Dornbusch of Silver Supplement Solutions specialize in Medicare solutions and senior insurance products. They join The Morning Blend to explain ANOC notices, Special Assistance/Relief plans and what adults approaching age 65 should know about Medicare.

Want to learn more in person? Stop by the Lifestyle and Wellness Expo at Fountain Banquet Hall in Sturtevant on October 22 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., or at Grace Church in Burlington on November 12 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Silver Supplement Solutions also offers virtual “Road to Medicare” educational events. Similar sessions are designed for people turning 65, approaching retirement or transitioning to Medicare.

Visit Silver Supplement Solutions for more information.

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