Blend Extra: Medicare Changes Ahead, What To Know Leading into Annual Enrollment

The Medicare Annual Enrollment Period (AEP) is just around the corner, making now the perfect time to review your coverage and prepare for any upcoming changes. Join us as we talk with the team from Silver Supplement Solutions about important updates beneficiaries should know, including Annual Notice of Change (ANOC) letters and potential disruptions coming in 2027.

They'll share why it's important to gather your current medication list and physician information before reviewing plan options, as well as provide guidance for those turning 65 and navigating Medicare for the first time. Whether you're already enrolled or approaching Medicare eligibility, being informed now can help you make confident decisions for the year ahead.

For more information, visit Silver Supplement Solutions