Blend Extra: Medicare Annual Enrollment Is Here, Is Your Plan Still the Right Fit?

Medicare Annual Enrollment runs October 15 through December 7, giving people an opportunity to review or change their coverage for the coming year.

Joanne Fischer, Market Growth Director with UnitedHealthcare, shares practical tips for navigating the process, starting with reviewing your current coverage, healthcare needs and budget. When comparing plans, consider more than monthly premiums. Look at deductibles and copays, confirm preferred doctors and hospitals are in-network, check prescription coverage and review benefits such as dental and vision.

Even if you’re happy with your current plan, taking time to review what’s changing for 2027 can help you make a more informed decision.

Learn more at UnitedHealthcare Medicare Health Plans and Get to Know Medicare.