Blend Extra: Managing Cold & Flu Symptoms

Expert advice on how to protect yourself this season
Posted at 12:55 PM, Dec 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-06 13:55:17-05

Cold or COVID? With the dreaded cold and flu season in full swing, Dr. Mia B Finkelston, M.D. is available to share her forecast this Cold & Flu season, discuss cold and flu indicators vs COVID-19, methods of managing Cold & Flu symptoms, along with expert advice on how to protect yourself and others this Cold & Flu season.

Unlike other cold medicines that only mask cold symptoms, Zicam is made with zinc to shorten colds. Don’t just treat the symptoms of a cold, shorten your cold with Zicam Cold Remedy. Visit Zicam.com to find out which Zicam is right for you!

