Blend Extra: Making Health & Wellness A Priority

With Andi Dorfman from The Bachelorette
Posted at 12:36 PM, Oct 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-12 13:36:58-04

If there’s anything we’ve learned over the past 18 months, it’s that we all need to make our health and wellness a priority. A recent blind survey conducted by Shaklee, a pioneer Brand in the health and wellness industry, explored how millennials’ wellness factors like stress, sleep and energy have changed since the pandemic… And the results are huge, indicating that among young people, the desire to make wellness a top priority has increased drastically. Andi Dorfman is here with the must-have info on how to make it happen easily and without added stress.

Find more health and wellness tips and products at Shaklee.com

