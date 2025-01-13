Blend Extra: Losing Weight -- The Action Plan

Join us for an insightful on-air conversation between an OPTAVIA coach and her client who has been using a GLP-1 medication in combination with personalized coaching and lifestyle changes to help her achieve her health goals. Hear firsthand from a coach and client duo about the essential healthy habits needed to maintain muscle mass and lead a healthy lifestyle. This discussion will highlight the importance of having a coach to guide and support you and adopting healthy lifestyle behaviors, such as eating a protein-rich diet throughout the day and incorporating regular resistance training to support skeletal muscle health while using GLP-1s.

Optavia Results Page | optavia