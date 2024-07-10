Blend Extra: Local Community Baby Shower To Help Mothers of All Backgrounds!

Missionary Currie for Women and Children, Inc. is a nonprofit organization that helps parents that are going through a tough time by providing a community effort with support and resources. The nonprofit provides prenatal care, food and clothing for those in need. Missionary Currie also helps aid those that are struggling by helping them find emergency housing, domestic violence emergency shelter and access to a food pantry. Missionary Currie's food pantry is located at 2418 N. 19th ST. in Milwaukee.

In addition to free supportive services to mothers they also offer clients a wide variety of programs to help make their time with them productive by providing necessary tools to overcome the causes of homelessness. They offer classes in parenting, life skills, anger management, proper nutrition and food preparation, conflict resolution, financial literacy, and spiritual development. Missionary Currie for Women and Children, Inc. is open to donations and volunteers, all of which go directly towards helping those in need. Joining us today to talk more about this nonprofit and how they're making a difference in local communities is Jessica Currie, Executive Director of Missionary Currie for Women and Children, Inc.

For more information on this nonprofit and all the wonderful things they do for local communities in the Milwaukee area please visit their website at www.missionarycurrieinc.org or send them an email at missionarycurrieinc@gmail.com.