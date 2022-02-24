Blend Extra: Live Life Unleashed!

Self love doesn’t mean being full of yourself, it’s about embracing your authenticity and caring about yourself while also caring for others. Here with us again is someone who knows all about living in radical authenticity, our resident life and business strategist, Amber Swenor!

In this Blend Extra, Amber Swenor tells Molly to exercise boldness in public! Get into the habit of speaking your mind. Boldness is like a muscle — it grows the more you exercise it. Don’t wait for permission to take a seat at the table. Contribute your thoughts when you feel called to. Take action, and know that your voice is just as important as anyone else’s.

If you want to live "unleashed," check out Amber's new book, events and website at www.SoulSeedStrategy.com/unleashed.