Blend Extra: Let The Fun Begin

at Kalahari Resorts and Conventions
Posted at 1:00 PM, Jun 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-06 14:00:04-04

Now is the time to plan that family getaway. Kalahari Resorts and Conventions located in The Wisconsin Dells is the perfect place to do summer. They have water slides, Tom Foolerys adventure park, dining options, golf, a salon and spa and more! Karolyn Doro gives us a tour of this great destination. You never have to leave the resort. Kalahari is home to Wisconsin's largest indoor waterpark with a wave pool, FlowRider and lazy river. The 6 story Ferris Wheel at the adventure park is a huge attraction! Make your reservation now!
https://www.kalahariresorts.com/wisconsin/

1-877-KALAHARI (525-2427)

