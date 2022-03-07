Watch
Blend Extra: Leave The Running Nose At Home!

Sinus and Snoring MD can put the "Spring" back in your step
Posted at 12:55 PM, Mar 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-07 13:55:33-05

Spring is almost here and that means it may be allergy season for some of us! The sun is shining but it could mean runny noses, itchy eyes, scratchy throats, and even extra loud snoring. Sinus and Snoring MD ENT Family Clinic specializes in finding the root cause of your nasal issue and addressing it to provide better comfort and sleep, in or out of allergy season. Tiffany visits their Oak Creek location where Dr. Hilel Swerdlin and Dr. Colleen Plein share some simple office procedures to help you with your nasal blockage, nasal drainage, sinus infections, and snoring.

Sinus and Snoring MD can do nasal, sinus and snoring screenings! To schedule yours, call (262) 425-5832. And to learn more about Sinus and Snoring MD ENT Family Clinic, visit SinusandSnoringMD.com.

