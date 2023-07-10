Blend Extra: Learn to Navigate Life as a Male Widow

Author Bonnie Merryfield joins us to talk about her second book, The Ultimate Widower’s Guide: Advice from Men. Bonnie became a widow back in 2018 after being married to her husband for forty-four years. Her second book is an easy read and is filled with helpful advice provided by different men. You can catch Bonnie at her book signing coming up on Friday, June 9. The signing will take place at the Martha Merrell's Bookstore in Waukesha from 6:30pm to 9:00pm.