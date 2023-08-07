Blend Extra: Learn to Cope with Post-Vacation Blues

Lifestyle Journalist/Expert Anna Medaris tells us how to cope after returning from a relaxing vacation. It's summertime and vacations are at an all-time high. Vacations are supposed to rejuvenate us and improve our productivity/work performance upon returning, but often times it feels like the exact opposite. Anna goes over how to conquer post-vacations blues before leaving for the trip, during the trip, and during the transition back home after the trip.

