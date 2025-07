In Beginner Birding, adults and teens interested in birds are invited to learn how to get started birding. You'll learn how to use binoculars and field guides, identify and track the birds we see, and the principles of ethical bird watching.

June 14 at Menomonee Valley, July 19 at Washington Park, & August 16 at Riverside Park. For more information and to register, go to UrbanEcologyCenter