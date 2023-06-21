Blend Extra: Koepke Farms

June is Dairy Month here in Wisconsin! Welcome to Koepke Farms in Oconomowoc. This family owned and operated diary farm is currently run by its 5th and 6th generations. Koepke Farms started April 1, 1937.

Cow care is paramount to the success of Koepke farms, where 700 cows live and call home.

Its important to Koepke Farmers to keep a strong business plan, a positive economic impact, and a strong family style business.

Koepke farms encourage viewers to support Wisconsin Diary by purchasing products that have the Proudly Wisconsin Cheese label on it, as well as purchase their Koepke Brand LaBelle Cheese.

Visit Koepke Farms online at https://www.labellecheese.com/