Blend Extra: June Is Dairy Month!

June is Dairy Month in Wisconsin! Trifecta Farms in Fox Lake are excited to be able to offer your family a local, trusted source for beef. They are passionate about caring for our people, animals, land and happen to make some of the best milk available beyond the dairy state!

Stephanie Brown speaks with Katy and Nick Schultz about taking care of over 500 cows, helping the environment for the animals and overall health of the animals. Everything from milking and nutrition, to efficiency and dedication, creating the best milk and cream cheese in the country!

Check out https://www.wisconsindairy.org/national-dairy-month to find out more information!

