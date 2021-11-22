Blend Extra: Jones Market Features Their Holiday Ham Selection

With the holidays right around the corner, Jones Dairy Farm, along with the Jones Market, are gearing up for one of their favorite times of the year by promoting their special naturally smoked hams, the perfect addition to any holiday meal, as well as a fantastic holiday gift. Mariah Hadle, along with "Porkchop Jones" join us on location in Fort Atkinson where they share the different options Jones offers for your festive holiday season!

Holiday hams are available at the Jones Market or can be purchased online at JonesDairyFarm.com or using their product locator to find their select meats at your local grocer. All retail hams at the Jones Market are 20% off throughout the months of November and December.