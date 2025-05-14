Blend Extra: Join Everyone at the Enjoy Life Active Aging Symposium!

Capri Communities is a senior living company with 18 locations in Southeast Wisconsin. They are guided by the mission to help their residents, and the community as a whole, Enjoy Life! That mission will be on full display at their annual Enjoy Life Active Aging Symposium. Kim Irwin and Melissa Asmondy join us to share all the details about this engaging, FREE event for the community.

The Enjoy Life Active Aging Symposium is happening Wednesday, June 4 from 8:30am - 3pm at Elmbrook Church (777 S Barker Road, Brookfield). This one-day FREE event for older adults has been thoughtfully designed to celebrate the positives of aging and encourage seniors to stay active, get involved, try new things, and live life to the fullest every day – whatever that means to them.

For more information and to register for free, visit EnjoyLifeSymposium.com.