Blend Extra: It's Never Too Late To Find Your 5-Star Plan!

Deb and Jerry Dornbusch of Silver Supplement Solutions are here to help!
Posted at 12:55 PM, Mar 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-17 13:55:57-04

If you were considering going to a Medicare Advantage Plan last fall during the Annual Election period, but missed the opportunity, a 5 star plan special election period is your opportunity to do so. Whether you are moving from a Medicare Advantage plan OR a supplement and drug plan, you can move to a 5 star MAPD plan at any time through the year.

As independent agents, Deb and Jerry Dornbusch represent most of the supplement plan and drug plan carriers and all Medicare advantage plan carriers. This means that you have access to dozens of plans, which allows us to help custom fit your choices with a NO Charge consultation!

Check at www.silversup.com for dates and locations or call 262-728-9311.

