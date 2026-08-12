Blend Extra: Is Neuropathy Really Permanent?

Is neuropathy permanent and untreatable? Dr. Evan Norum of Advantage Neuropathy has good news.

Peripheral neuropathy can cause pain, numbness, tingling, and weakness, but the symptoms can be treated. Dr. Evan Norum, DC, BCN, founder of Advantage Neuropathy in New Berlin, joins us to explain how identifying the cause of neuropathy is the first step toward relief.

Advantage Neuropathy helps patients uncover possible causes, including blood sugar issues, trauma, autoimmune conditions, chemotherapy, and other toxins. Through consultation, exams, and sensory testing, Dr. Norum and his team work to determine how much nerve damage may be present and what can be done to help.

For a limited time, viewers can call for a special neuropathy offer.

$37 Neuropathy Special for the first 25 callers (Retail Value $249.00)

Call 262-800-5383 or text TINGLE to 21000 to learn more.