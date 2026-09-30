Blend Extra: Interview with George McReynolds Founder of McReynolds & Company

George McReynolds, CFP® is a veteran wealth manager, tax strategist, and best-selling author who has spent four decades at the intersection of money, taxes, and real-world decision-making.

After leaving public safety in 1985, George entered banking, where his early grounding in tax fundamentals made him a natural fit for working with business owners and affluent borrowers. He became a go-to resource within private banking circles, earning what he describes as a “ringside seat” to how wealthy families actually manage — and mismanage — money.

In 1994, after discovering The Great Boom Ahead by Harry Dent, George returned to school to earn his Certified Financial Planner™ designation. Around the same time, he opened a tax preparation practice and worked inside a high-volume tax firm preparing blue-collar returns under intense time pressure. Then followed a CPA firm serving business owners and high-net-worth families. That experience gave him an unusually broad view of the tax system — from the simplest returns to the most complex. After passing the CFP® board exam, George was recruited to a prestigious investment firm on Philadelphia’s Main Line.

Soon after, he launched a comprehensive financial planning program inside the credit union of a major pharmaceutical company, where he helped more than a thousand pharma employees and retirees navigate retirement, taxes, stock compensation, and benefit decisions. In 2001, George published his first book, Prosperity by Design, and became an independent advisor. Since then, he has authored or contributed to multiple books, including The Longevity Trap, Defuse the Tax Bomb, Uncle Joe’s Gems, The Pension Shield Option™, Stop, DROP and Roll, Retire Abundantly, and Expert Stories and he wrote the foreword to The New Holistic Retirement, and 9 Money Mistakes Doctors Make. George has spoken internationally at venues including Oxford University, the Royal Society of Medicine, the London Stock Exchange, the Harvard Club of Boston, and the FBI National Academy Association.

He has been featured in CNN, the Financial Times, Yahoo! Finance, Business Insider, and Philadelphia Life magazine. Defuse the Tax Bomb distills the framework George developed after watching too many successful families lose hundreds of thousands of dollars to taxes they never saw coming — not because they made bad decisions, but because no one showed them how the system actually works over time.

Learn more: https://www.mcwealth.com/ Or buy the book at: https://justabundance.com/

Securities and Advisory Services offered through LPL Financial, registered investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC