Blend Extra: Innovations in Peanut Allergy Treatment

The prevalence of peanut allergies among children in the U.S. is at an all-time high, with about 75% unlikely to outgrow it. This condition goes beyond dietary restrictions, affecting daily life and social interactions. Families face constant fear and challenges. Fortunately, new treatments like Viaskin Peanut offer hope, aiming to reduce allergic reactions and improve children's lives. Dr. Douglas Mack and Sarah Korieshi will discuss this issue and ongoing innovations.

