Blend Extra: How Well Do You Know Milwaukee Landmarks?

with Jenna Kashou
Joining us today is author Jenna Kashou, presenting her book Milwaukee Scavenger. Milwaukee Scavenger is a guidebook that invites people to explore the city and guess answers to rhyming clues in over 20 different neighborhoods. Weather you are a visitor to Milwaukee and have never been, or you have grown up in Milwaukee all your life, Milwaukee Scavenger is an entertaining and educational guidebook the city of Milwaukee. People can enter contest at https://www.jennakashou.com/contest through Dec. 31st.
Posted at 1:01 PM, Dec 06, 2022
