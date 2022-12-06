Blend Extra: How Well Do You Know Milwaukee Landmarks?

Joining us today is author Jenna Kashou, presenting her book Milwaukee Scavenger.

Milwaukee Scavenger is a guidebook that invites people to explore the city and guess answers to rhyming clues in over 20 different neighborhoods. Weather you are a visitor to Milwaukee and have never been, or you have grown up in Milwaukee all your life,

People can enter contest at https://www.jennakashou.com/contest through Dec. 31st.