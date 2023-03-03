Watch Now
Blend Extra: How To Love Yourself To The Fullest

An Author Shares her Journey
"I spent a good part of my life searching for love in all the wrong place and putting too many expectations on people to fill me up. I discovered that the love I was holding for “the right person” was leaving me in deficit. I was “the right person” the whole time." Brandi Iberia Austin is the author of 365 Days of Loving You, a guide to self-discovery and a celebration of individuality. Brandi gives the reader daily tips and practical applications for a full life with them in mind. In this inspirational and spiritual journey, the reader will gain insight into breaking away from any barriers preventing freedom.
