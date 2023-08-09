Blend Extra: How To Have Good Etiquette In Your Social Life

Etiquette Expert Rahshenia Patrick joins us today to teach us good etiquette as it relates to our social life and how to have social manners. We can't say yes to everything. Sometimes we have other plans, or we have too much on our plates. Other times perhaps we just don't want to go out. So how can we politely decline an invitation, no matter what the occasion? Today our etiquette expert offers tips to do it tactfully, whether it's a wedding, a baby shower, a dinner party, family get-together or work event. The goal? To politely say no without hurting someone's feelings. After all, it's important to preserve our time and sanity -- and avoid common mistakes when it comes to declining.

