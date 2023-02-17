Blend Extra: How Seniors Can Save Major Money

How can seniors save some money in this current economy? Ruth Busalacchi is back from SYNERGY HomeCare to talk about some of the ways you can help your senior with both care and cost effective ways to make that happen.

Ruth can meet in your home to discuss how you make be able to take advantage of respite grants, longer term care insurance or Veteran's benefits.

SYNERGY HomeCare brings wholehearted, life-energizing care to as many people as possible – on their own terms, in their own homes, no matter their situations. They are creating new and innovative ways to serve people, from the elderly to new mothers and everyone in between.

Call SYNERGY HomeCare at 414 763-8368 or 262 235 0640 for Milwaukee, Waukesha or Walworth Counties.