Blend Extra: Home Improvement Made Environmentally Sustainable

Renovation experts and hosts of “Fixer to Fabulous”, Dave and Jenny Marrs, along with Daikin Comfort Technologies, have announced the launch of a new initiative called the “Sustainability Series” to highlight ways we can perfect the air we share.

Dave and Jenny join us from their family home on National Manufacturing Day to share some simple and lasting solutions that we can all get on board with to be part of the movement. They’ve got the scoop on incorporating daily positive changes, big and small, to make an environmental impact in our homes, our communities, and for the health of our entire planet.

Daikin is the world’s #1 HVAC company, and the global leading Indoor Comfort Solutions provider. Daikin Comfort Technologies is committed to the best sustainability practices possible with technological innovations that protect our communities, through its focus on helping ‘Perfecting the Air We All Share’. For more information visit https://www.northamerica-daikin.com [northamerica-daikin.com].