The holidays bring families together and can also reveal when an aging loved one may need additional support. Wisconsin Assisted Living Association President and CEO Mike Pochowski and Capri Communities VP of Marketing Kim Irwin share signs families can watch for and ways to begin a respectful conversation about assisted living.

Families can also turn to Where You Live Matters for free, unbiased information about senior living options, including independent living, assisted living and memory care. The site offers educational resources and tools to help families find communities that fit their needs. [Where You...ommunities]

Explore Wisconsin assisted living communities and learn more about WALA.