Blend Extra: Holiday Parties with a High-Octane Twist

Looking for a memorable venue for your next holiday party or corporate event? 1903 Events, located on the Harley-Davidson Museum campus, offers more than 15,000 square feet of flexible event space designed for everything from intimate gatherings to large-scale celebrations.

On Morning Blend, Executive Chef Doug Stringer and Director of Sales Dave Larson will showcase holiday party packages, chef-crafted menu options, and the latest event trends heading into 2027. From personalized guest experiences and interactive food stations to unique Milwaukee-inspired settings, today's events are all about creating memorable moments.

As a special offer, 1903 Events is currently offering 20% off qualifying corporate events booked for Q4 2026 and Q1 2027.

Start planning your event at 1903 Events.