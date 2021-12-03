Watch
Blend Extra: Holiday Musical Magic at the Bradley Symphony Center

Movies & more with The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra!
Posted at 12:55 PM, Dec 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-03 13:55:56-05

Celebrate the holidays with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra at the new breathtaking Bradley Symphony Center! Upcoming concerts include The Princess Bride, Harry Potter and Handels Messiah! President and Executive Director, Mark Niehaus and Music Director, Ken-David Masur are on site at the Bradley Symphony Center to share more about the creation of the concert hall, upcoming holiday concerts, and renovations that combine modern amenities with historic preservation. You have to see it (and hear it) to believe it!

Use code BLEND at mso.org to save 10% on tickets to Holiday Pops, Dec 10 – 12.

