Blend Extra: Holiday Gift Guide with A Tech Twist

If it seems like just about everyone is shopping for gadgets this holiday season, it’s because we are. The Consumer Technology Association, says more than 60% of Americans plan to give someone a tech-present this year. Tech and lifestyle expert Stephanie Humphrey shows us how to use tech as a learning tool, what you need to know about Augmented reality glasses and how to clean your tech.

This segment is brought to you by Rosetta Stone, PDI Easy Screen, Nextdoor, XReal