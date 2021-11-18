Blend Extra: Holiday Air Travel for People With Disabilities

As the busiest travel season of the year kicks off, Paralyzed Veterans of America (PVA) is sounding the alarm about serious issues people with disabilities still face when traveling by plane. Broken wheelchairs, injuries from improper transfers to and from airline seats, and no access to in-flight restrooms for hours are comm problems paralyzed veterans and others with disabilities routinely experience when flying.

Air travel remains decades behind public spaces on land, even 35 years after the Air Carrier Access Act mandated changes. PVA has been fighting for accessibility for all people with disabilities for 75 years and is asking the public to help push for change. For 75 years, Paralyzed Veterans of America has been the only Veterans service organization dedicated solely to helping Veterans with spinal cord injuries and disorders (SCI/D), and diseases like MS and ALS. This Blend Extra features Charles Brown, the national president of Paralyzed Veterans of America, discusses how PVA helps and what we can do to address this ever-concerning issue.