Blend Extra: Help for Veterans and Their Spouses as They Age in Place!

SYNERGY HomeCare Provides Helpful Services
Posted at 11:54 AM, May 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-19 12:55:01-04

Home is where the heart is! With SYNERGY HomeCare’s supportive services, Senior veterans and their spouses can stay in their own homes--wherever home may be. Joining us to share an overview of the two main programs is SYNERGY HomeCare Owner Ruth Busalacchi.

Call SYNERGY HomeCare at 414-763-8368 for a free no obligation safety and resource assessment.

There's also a free virtual event to celebrate the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight on May 19 at 1 p.m. To register, call Greenfield Recreation Center at 414-329-5370.

