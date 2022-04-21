Watch
Blend Extra: Heart Disease In Women

Understanding the signs and symptoms with United Healthcare
Posted at 12:55 PM, Apr 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-21 13:55:38-04

Knowing the signs of a heart attack and stroke in women could save your life or someone else’s. That’s why it’s so important to be aware and take action to get help if you notice these signals.

Dr. Nicole Brady, chief medical officer for UnitedHealthcare or Wisconsin joins us to speak about heart disease in women and some of the different warning signs for heart attack or stroke that women should be aware of.

Visit UHC.com for more information or check out this article from United Healthcare pertaining to women's heart disease.

