Blend Extra: Having The Conversation With Your Aging Loved One

Warning Signs & Solutions from SYNERGY HomeCare
Posted at 12:55 PM, Dec 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-21 13:55:24-05

Approximately 80% of adult children have not discussed long term goals with their parents. SYNERGY has received very positive feedback around this topic from Morning Blend viewers, so they are back to identify some warning signs and then how to have the conversation. President and Owner, Ruth Busalacchi reviews some of the root causes for the warning signs, and also provides hope through suggesting reasonable solutions.

Call SYNERGY HomeCare at 414 763-8368 to receive a copy of the Free Family Caregiver Guide, or schedule a Free Home Resource and Safety Assessment!

