Blend Extra: Hams for the Holidays!

Mariah Hadler from Jones Dairy Farm is here to talk about Jones Dairy Farm Hams and corporate gift ideas for Christmas. It’s the perfect time to figure out the best way to thank your employees and business partners during the upcoming gift-giving season.

Handcrafted in nearby Fort Atkinson so you’re buying local, Jones Hams have amazing flavor because they are made the traditional way and in small batches. Jones uses only premium fresh, never frozen whole muscle meat with no fillers, MSG or ground trimmings. This year, Jones Dairy Farm is offering 6 distinct, fully cooked gift ham options representing a variety of styles, sizes and price points. All hams arrive in a decorative gift bag and are sure to impress as the centerpiece for any holiday meal.

If you’re not in the market for a corporate gift for Christmas but still want to enjoy a delicious Jones Ham for yourself, ALL JONES HAMS are 20% at the Jones Market during the months of November and December, either in person or online. The Jones Market is located on the Jones property in Fort Atkinson, just down the street from the Fireside Dinner Theatre.

Jones Dairy Farm, a seventh-generation family-owned and operated business based in nearby Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin, has been making breakfast sausage based on an original family recipe for more than 130 years. Jones makes a host of breakfast meats with simple ingredients including all-natural sausage, naturally smoked ham and Canadian bacon, dry aged hickory and cherrywood smoked bacon and braunschweiger. Visit www.jonesdairyfarm.com for more info.

Jones Market: The Jones Market offers many exclusive items made on-site like fresh brats and natural casing wieners as well as the entire Jones product line as well as a large selection of specialty food items from around the Badger state. Open Tuesday through Saturday. Visit www.shopjonesmarket.com.